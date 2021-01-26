Ledyard National Bank Sells 82 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 1,923.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 367,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 349,731 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,361,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,707,000 after acquiring an additional 216,046 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 51,776.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 197,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,560,000 after acquiring an additional 196,751 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 5.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,012,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,934,000 after acquiring an additional 112,088 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

MSA opened at $163.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28 and a beta of 0.96. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1-year low of $83.57 and a 1-year high of $165.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $304.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.10 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. Equities analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 35.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on MSA Safety in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSA Safety presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

In other MSA Safety news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 16,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total value of $2,308,299.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,313,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $139,630.00. Insiders have sold 70,847 shares of company stock worth $10,485,212 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

