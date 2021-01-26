Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $111.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Legrand SA provides electrical and digital building infrastructures. It offers solutions for international commercial, industrial and residential markets. Legrand SA is headquartered in Limoges, France. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Legrand from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

LGRVF opened at $97.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Legrand has a 52 week low of $53.91 and a 52 week high of $99.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.37.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. Legrand had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Legrand will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; and UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories.

