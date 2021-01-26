Lemonade, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($3.68) Per Share (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lemonade in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now expects that the company will earn ($3.68) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.80). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lemonade’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.88) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.83) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Lemonade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.40.

LMND opened at $150.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.40. Lemonade has a 52 week low of $44.11 and a 52 week high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 million. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Joel E. Cutler sold 515,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total value of $82,197,643.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,966.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,450,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 868,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,689,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,993,387 shares of company stock worth $245,456,818 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

