Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.14% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Leslie’s Inc. provides direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, serving residential, professional and commercial consumers. The company markets its products through physical locations and multiple digital platforms. Leslie’s Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.36.

Leslie’s stock opened at $29.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.63. Leslie’s has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $31.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion and a PE ratio of 69.81.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $381.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.50 million. Research analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 107,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $1,830,067.00. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,467,468 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $160,946,956.00. Insiders have sold a total of 9,795,357 shares of company stock worth $166,634,910 over the last ninety days.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

