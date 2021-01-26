Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect Levi Strauss & Co. to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of -88.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $22.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

In related news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 8,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $153,225.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,573.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 75,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $1,283,747.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,458.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,566,760 shares of company stock worth $29,574,362. 6.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

