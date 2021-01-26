Levolution Price Down 39.9% Over Last 7 Days (LEVL)

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. During the last seven days, Levolution has traded down 39.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Levolution coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000315 BTC on exchanges. Levolution has a total market capitalization of $6.81 million and $128,430.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00071424 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $275.87 or 0.00854954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007105 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00052459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,419.63 or 0.04399619 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00015678 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00017545 BTC.

Levolution Profile

Levolution (CRYPTO:LEVL) is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,935,302 coins. Levolution’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Levolution’s official website is levolution.io. Levolution’s official message board is levolution.io/news.

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

Buying and Selling Levolution

