Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.30

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.30 and traded as high as $16.50. Lifetime Brands shares last traded at $16.14, with a volume of 88,924 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LCUT. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Lifetime Brands from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average of $11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.34 million, a P/E ratio of -10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $224.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.89 million. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Lifetime Brands’s previous dividend of $0.04. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is presently 37.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 227.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 420,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 292,481 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 16.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.65% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

