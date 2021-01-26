Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.83.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LGND. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

LGND stock traded up $2.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.54. 14,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,947. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $57.24 and a twelve month high of $167.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 20.28 and a quick ratio of 19.96.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $41.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.09 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.