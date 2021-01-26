Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) (TSE:LSPD) Receives C$70.64 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) (TSE:LSPD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$70.64.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$61.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$56.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$67.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$67.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Get Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) alerts:

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) stock traded up C$3.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$91.25. The company had a trading volume of 237,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,445. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$84.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$55.20. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a twelve month low of C$10.50 and a twelve month high of C$99.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.02. The company has a market cap of C$10.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -107.91.

About Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.