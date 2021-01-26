Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) versus Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) Financial Analysis

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) and Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.7% of Lincoln Educational Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of Zovio shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of Lincoln Educational Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Zovio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Lincoln Educational Services and Zovio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lincoln Educational Services 0 0 4 0 3.00 Zovio 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lincoln Educational Services presently has a consensus target price of $5.83, suggesting a potential downside of 7.41%. Zovio has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 72.12%. Given Zovio’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zovio is more favorable than Lincoln Educational Services.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lincoln Educational Services and Zovio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lincoln Educational Services $273.34 million 0.61 $2.02 million $0.08 78.75 Zovio $417.80 million 0.45 -$54.81 million ($0.47) -12.36

Lincoln Educational Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zovio. Zovio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lincoln Educational Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Lincoln Educational Services has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zovio has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lincoln Educational Services and Zovio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lincoln Educational Services 4.12% 27.42% 6.15% Zovio -5.82% -1.19% -0.49%

Summary

Lincoln Educational Services beats Zovio on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades, including welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning programs; healthcare services comprising nursing, dental assistant, medical administrative assistant, etc.; hospitality services, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, and aesthetics; and information technology. The company operates 22 campuses in 14 states under the Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology, Lincoln Culinary Institute, and Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences, as well as associated brand names. As of December 31, 2019, it had 11,285 students enrolled at 22 campuses. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation was founded in 1946 and is based in West Orange, New Jersey.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company's academic institutions, Ashford University offer associate's, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences. It also operates a Web development school; and offers an online education platform that provides tutoring and online courses. The company offers its programs primarily through online; and at its campuses. As of December 31, 2019, its institutions offered approximately 1,210 courses and 90 degree programs; and had 34,722 students enrolled. The company was formerly known as Bridgepoint Education, Inc. and changed its name to Zovio Inc in April 2019. Zovio Inc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

