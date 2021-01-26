Linde (NYSE:LIN) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Linde (NYSE:LIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LIN. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, December 11th. HSBC raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.00.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $2.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.06. The stock had a trading volume of 28,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,973. Linde has a one year low of $146.71 and a one year high of $274.58. The company has a market capitalization of $134.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.82, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.20.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 1,633.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Linde by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Linde by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.