Linear (LINA) Trading 52.4% Higher This Week

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Linear token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0349 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Linear has traded 52.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Linear has a total market cap of $34.05 million and $10.10 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00071581 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $272.57 or 0.00851520 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007148 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00052075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,423.49 or 0.04447019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00015662 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00017655 BTC.

Linear Token Profile

Linear (LINA) is a token. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 976,180,829 tokens. Linear’s official website is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Linear Token Trading

Linear can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

