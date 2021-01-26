Lingo Media (OTCMKTS:LMDCF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.06

Lingo Media Co. (OTCMKTS:LMDCF)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.06. Lingo Media shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 535 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.

Lingo Media (OTCMKTS:LMDCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 27th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Lingo Media had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 73.73%.

About Lingo Media (OTCMKTS:LMDCF)

Lingo Media Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and supports a suite of English language learning solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, License of Intellectual Property, and Online and Offline Language Learning. The License of Intellectual Property segment publishes print-based English language learning textbook programs.

