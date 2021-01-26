Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) Stock Price Down 6%

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR)’s share price traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.11 and last traded at $2.19. 1,640,039 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 203% from the average session volume of 542,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.31.

Liquid Media Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:YVR)

Liquid Media Group Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company. The company provides video game products primarily for the casual-game consumers; and publishes video games for interactive entertainment hardware platforms. It also offers gaming, visual effects (VFX), and production services; and distributes third-party film and TV content through its digital platforms.

