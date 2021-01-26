Litecoin Plus (LCP) Price Down 4.9% Over Last Week

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0334 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $91,956.21 and approximately $48.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,632.71 or 0.99727960 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00023782 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00026817 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000289 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000235 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

