LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.70. LivaNova reported earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $2.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LivaNova.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.18. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivaNova has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $66.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.77. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $33.40 and a twelve month high of $77.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in LivaNova by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 12.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivaNova (LIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.