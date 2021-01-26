Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,296 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $45,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 42.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,229,291,000 after acquiring an additional 995,998 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 106.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,251,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,643,000 after purchasing an additional 644,150 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 129.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 476,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,834,000 after purchasing an additional 268,442 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,192,319,000 after purchasing an additional 249,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 76.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 557,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $213,770,000 after purchasing an additional 240,814 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

NYSE:LMT opened at $343.51 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $96.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $349.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.58.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.