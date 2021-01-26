Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Boosted by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,216,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,598,608,000 after purchasing an additional 230,570 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 42.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,229,291,000 after purchasing an additional 995,998 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,192,319,000 after purchasing an additional 249,683 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,846,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,090,916,000 after purchasing an additional 17,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,252,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $480,237,000 after purchasing an additional 27,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.00.

LMT opened at $343.51 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $349.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

