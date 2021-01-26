Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Receives $19.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on LL. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Lumber Liquidators stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $855.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.85. Lumber Liquidators has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $35.10.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $295.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.63 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the third quarter worth $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 274.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 14,253.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

