Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Downgraded by Northland Securities to Market Perform

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) was downgraded by research analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Shares of LAZR stock opened at $37.45 on Tuesday. Luminar Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $47.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAZR. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $419,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $444,000. 7.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger vehicles and trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Featured Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.