Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Given New C$14.50 Price Target at Eight Capital

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) had its price target boosted by Eight Capital to C$14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

LUN has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) to C$12.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.25 to C$13.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$12.35.

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) stock opened at C$12.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. Lundin Mining Co. has a 12-month low of C$4.08 and a 12-month high of C$12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.96.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$800.47 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley acquired 33,330 shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$272,306.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,432,446.10. Also, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie acquired 30,000 shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.32 per share, with a total value of C$129,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,080,000. Insiders purchased 228,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,706 in the last quarter.

About Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

