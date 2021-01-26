Lykke Market Cap Tops $3.78 Million (LKK)

Lykke (CURRENCY:LKK) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 26th. Lykke has a market cap of $3.78 million and $4,287.00 worth of Lykke was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lykke has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lykke coin can now be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00052407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00128081 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00071504 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00278268 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00067918 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00037927 BTC.

About Lykke

Lykke’s total supply is 1,285,690,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,809,739 coins. The Reddit community for Lykke is /r/lykke and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lykke is lykke.com. Lykke’s official Twitter account is @LykkeCity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lykke Coin Trading

Lykke can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lykke directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lykke should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lykke using one of the exchanges listed above.

