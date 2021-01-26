Lynda L. Ziegler Sells 457 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total transaction of $44,840.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,187.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ ITRI traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.22. 264,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,282. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $108.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -58.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.36. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $540.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Itron’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ITRI shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,807,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $352,728,000 after purchasing an additional 278,641 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,201,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,991,000 after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 469.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 876,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,193,000 after purchasing an additional 722,300 shares during the last quarter. Mirova boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 739,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,947,000 after purchasing an additional 377,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 586,569 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

