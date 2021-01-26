M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Price Target Increased to $71.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised M.D.C. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zelman & Associates cut M.D.C. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised M.D.C. from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut M.D.C. from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut M.D.C. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.43.

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $55.37 on Monday. M.D.C. has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $58.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.27. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that M.D.C. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $63,287.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,220.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

