MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $147.89 Million

Equities research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) will announce $147.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $147.00 million and the highest is $148.28 million. MACOM Technology Solutions reported sales of $119.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year sales of $595.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $584.00 million to $608.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $652.93 million, with estimates ranging from $641.70 million to $664.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $147.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MTSI shares. Bank of America raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.18.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 5,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $213,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,959.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,098 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $115,536.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,839,000.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 219,383 shares of company stock worth $9,441,680. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,137,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,643,000 after buying an additional 278,218 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3,215.9% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $60.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.15. MACOM Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $64.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -70.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 5.07.

MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

