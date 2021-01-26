MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Barclays

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.61% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MTSI. Piper Sandler upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.45.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $60.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.15. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $64.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $147.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $115,536.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,839,000.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 5,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $213,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,959.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 219,383 shares of company stock worth $9,441,680. 32.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 252.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 288.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

