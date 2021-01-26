Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Magellan Health by 111.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 673,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,034,000 after purchasing an additional 355,722 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 11.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 451,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,733,000 after buying an additional 45,440 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 5.1% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 401,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,434,000 after buying an additional 19,311 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Magellan Health by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Magellan Health by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 52,786 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MGLN opened at $94.72 on Tuesday. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $95.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.91.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens cut Magellan Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Magellan Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $209,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mostafa Kamal sold 2,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total value of $222,574.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,044.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,478,005 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

