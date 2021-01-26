Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) is Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Sanders Morris Harris LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 214,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,517 shares during the period. Main Street Capital makes up approximately 1.6% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $6,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 736.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of MAIN traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.61. 1,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,346. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.23 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.86. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $45.10.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $51.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.59 million. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 15.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. Main Street Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.40%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

