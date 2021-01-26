Manchester Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 108.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the third quarter worth about $632,000. Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 405.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 0.8% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 2.0% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Argus cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In other news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $75,049.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,414.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,906,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,500. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IHS Markit stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.01. The stock had a trading volume of 49,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,868. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $101.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

