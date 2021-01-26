Manchester Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Manchester Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 1.1% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.58.

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.74. 685,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,785,035. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.86 and its 200-day moving average is $26.19. The stock has a market cap of $131.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $48.50.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

