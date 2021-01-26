Manchester Financial Inc. Has $172,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Manchester Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,308.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,195,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,901 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,517,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,011 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,585.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,111,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,550 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 370,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,661,000 after purchasing an additional 965,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,584,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,431,000 after purchasing an additional 773,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $173.76. The company had a trading volume of 257,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,730,302. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.91. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $136.12 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

