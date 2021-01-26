Manchester Financial Inc. Has $278,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Manchester Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 332.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Shares of SCHA stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.35. 1,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,104. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $98.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.99.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

