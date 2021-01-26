Manchester Financial Inc. Has $80,000 Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. State Street Corp boosted its position in salesforce.com by 14.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,449 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in salesforce.com by 226.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,547,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $197,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,248 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $326,716,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in salesforce.com by 10.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,067,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in salesforce.com by 1,561.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 727,268 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,777,000 after purchasing an additional 683,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of CRM traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $225.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,477,425. The company has a market capitalization of $206.47 billion, a PE ratio of 58.95, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.03.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Pritchard Capital cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.72.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.42, for a total transaction of $3,606,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total value of $1,363,696.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,167.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,592 shares of company stock worth $25,524,938. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.