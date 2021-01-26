Manchester Financial Inc. Makes New $38,000 Investment in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 78,703 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,557,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,412,000 after buying an additional 6,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 16,355 shares in the last quarter. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

FTAI traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $22.96. 736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,792. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 2.02. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $24.25.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.17). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 31.23%. The firm had revenue of $83.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTAI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.82.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.