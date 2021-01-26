Manchester Financial Inc. Sells 194 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Manchester Financial Inc. cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,510 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.4% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded down $7.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $538.75. 115,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,532,473. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $589.07. The firm has a market cap of $333.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $528.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $507.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.27.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress bought 200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $536.95 per share, with a total value of $107,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

