Manchester Financial Inc. Sells 650 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Manchester Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 103,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 27,316 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 27,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ZTO traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $34.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,449,001. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.90 and its 200 day moving average is $31.29. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.31. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $977.80 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZTO shares. HSBC cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BOCOM International started coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

