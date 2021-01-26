Marathon Petroleum (MPC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.20) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $17.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MPC opened at $46.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.66 and a 200-day moving average of $36.62. The company has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.24. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.93.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

