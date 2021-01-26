Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.93.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $46.23 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $60.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.62. The company has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $17.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 388.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.