MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $523.70.

MKTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Compass Point upped their target price on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $576.00 to $588.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.13, for a total transaction of $141,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,360.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 17,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.71, for a total value of $9,575,404.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,198,669.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,462 shares of company stock valued at $38,841,565. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $509.81. The stock had a trading volume of 343,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,875. MarketAxess has a one year low of $275.49 and a one year high of $606.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.22 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $551.69 and a 200 day moving average of $521.08.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The company had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

