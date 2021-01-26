Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAR. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 213.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,803,000 after buying an additional 5,369,482 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,337,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 106.5% in the third quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 902,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,555,000 after purchasing an additional 465,520 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 719,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,897,000 after purchasing an additional 275,755 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 43.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 894,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,753,000 after purchasing an additional 272,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $119.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.05. The stock has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.70 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $150.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $12,872,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 760,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,849,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $534,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,016.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,803 shares of company stock worth $14,438,533. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.78.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

