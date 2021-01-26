Marshalls plc (MSLH.L)’s (MSLH) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) (LON:MSLH) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) from GBX 605 ($7.90) to GBX 730 ($9.54) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

MSLH stock opened at GBX 651.45 ($8.51) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.55. Marshalls plc has a 52 week low of GBX 505 ($6.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 857.50 ($11.20). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 716.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 683.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.27.

Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) Company Profile

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. The company offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and interior tiles and stones.

