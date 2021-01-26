Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.80 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

NASDAQ:MRTN traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.61. The stock had a trading volume of 284,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,762. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.06. Marten Transport has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.47.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Marten Transport’s previous None dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 19th.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Jerry M. Bauer bought 7,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $107,817.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John H. Turner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $187,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.