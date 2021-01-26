Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX stock traded up $3.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.73. 172,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,994,087. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.90 billion, a PE ratio of -57.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes bought 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.