Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Finally, 55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000.

Shares of INTF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.00. The stock had a trading volume of 126,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,204. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $28.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.42.

