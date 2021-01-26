Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Invests $587,000 in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of ESGD stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.03. 1,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,236. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.02 and a fifty-two week high of $75.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.52.

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.