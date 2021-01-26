Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Security Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at $63,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.31.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.17. The stock had a trading volume of 8,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,919. The company has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.99. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $85.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

