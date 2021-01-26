Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 101.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 145.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA LQDH traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $95.30. 11,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,755. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $69.04 and a one year high of $95.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.92.

