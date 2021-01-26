Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,000. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $713,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period.

DSI traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.32. 131,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,309. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.19. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $41.49 and a 1 year high of $73.68.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

