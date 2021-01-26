Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $8,623,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,426,813 shares in the company, valued at $31,348,593,388.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 488,854 shares of company stock worth $154,997,378. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MA opened at $329.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $328.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $338.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.29. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.31.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

