Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,885 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in Mastercard by 186.7% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,574,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $532,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mastercard by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,051,323,000 after purchasing an additional 908,871 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 359.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,027,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $347,202,000 after purchasing an additional 803,726 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Mastercard by 4.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,185,528,000 after purchasing an additional 637,124 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $76,986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $8,623,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,426,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,348,593,388.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 488,854 shares of company stock valued at $154,997,378. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MA stock opened at $329.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $328.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $367.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $338.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.29.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.31.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

